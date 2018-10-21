Rodgers says Brown “will be a doubt” for Celtic’s Europa League clash

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Scott Brown “will be a doubt” for Celtic’s upcoming Europa League clash, reports the Daily Mail. The midfielder picked up an injury in Saturday’s win over Hibernian, lasting only 21 minutes on the pitch, but he could now miss out for the Hoops in Thursday’s encounter with RB Leipzig.
Brown previously had a hamstring problem which caused him to miss Celtic’s last two games against Salzburg (Europa League) and St Johnstone (Premiership) and now Rodgers admits he could miss another outing in the week.
He said: “I’d think Scott will be a doubt but we won’t know for sure for a couple of days. It looked a sore one when he was coming off, so I just have to wait and see on that. You know what he’s like, he’s a warrior and will do everything he can to be there.
“He looked like he was struggling and although he wanted to play on he wasn’t going to do himself or the team any favours as he was struggling to get about the pitch. He thought it was maybe his calf and then maybe his knee. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 and has gone on to make 484 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 95 goals. In eleven years at Parkhead, the long-serving midfielder has won eight Scottish Premiership titles, five Scottish League Cups and four Scottish Cups.
He’s been a terrific servant for the club as he enters the last year of his deal, and rumours have hinted he could be on the move to the Australian A-League. Nevertheless, the Scotland international’s focus will always be on Celtic first and Brown will be desperate to feature in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Hoops lost their last European outing to Salzburg so they’re determined to put things right to take control of their group.