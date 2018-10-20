Rodgers says Brown has been “great for the club” amid an uncertain Celtic future

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed Scott Brown amid rumours of an approach from Australian A-League side Western Melbourne, calling the long-serving midfielder “great for the club” and “incredibly loyal”.
Brown, who is in the final year of his deal at Parkhead, has been linked with a move away from Celtic, but Rodgers isn’t too fazed by the speculation and will allow him to make his own decisions.
As per the Daily Record, Rodgers said: “I’m not surprised if there are people in for Scott. He’s shown incredible loyalty to Celtic, but he has got the football rewards from it as well. After 10 years, he’s been great for the club.
“He is getting towards that cycle in life now where he may want to look at other things. One thing he has earned and deserves is time for what he has given the club here over the duration.
“Scott loves being here, but sometimes towards the end of a career, players can get offered a financial reward for two or three years or whatever that they may not get again in their life.
“I have always championed the deals for him to be here. If it comes to a conversation about the bigger picture then, of course, from a professional point of view you want him to be here.
“He is a huge influence on the team and players. But there is also a personal aspect as well. I never try and sway them either way. I try and give them the balance.”
Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 and has gone on to make 483 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 95 goals. The 33-year-old has won eight Scottish Premiership titles, five Scottish League Cups and four Scottish Cups during his eleven years at Parkhead, but this season could be his last.
His deal expires next summer and he’s yet to put pen to paper on an extension. If another club is offering considerably sums for his services, Brown might be tempted to move abroad. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on 55 occasions, is in the eve of his career and may feel he’s achieved all he can do at Celtic.
Matters aren’t helped by the club’s struggles this season either. Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League in the qualifiers and find themselves third in the Premiership, three points off top spot after eight games.
Stats from Transfermarkt.