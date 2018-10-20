Rodgers says Arzani “adapted very well” at Celtic and is “making progress”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed claims that Daniel Arzani has an exit clause attached to his contract and says the outcast has “adapted very well” and is “making progress” despite the lack of playing time that’s been afforded to him.
Arzani joined Celtic from Manchester City on a two-year loan deal over the summer, but reports emerged that he could return to his parent club in January if Celtic didn’t hand him his Hoops debut. Rodgers refuted such claims, however, and says he’s missed out on first-team football as he “wasn’t ready”.
As per The Sun, Rodgers said: “Daniel is a 19-year-old boy who has come in for two years to get experience. He has burst on to the scene in Australia and of course they will want him to do well. But there is no exit clause with Man City.
“He has adapted very well and much as people would love him to come in and play he wasn’t ready. Coming in after a World Cup with players a number of weeks ahead of him in terms of fitness and training.
“He is adapting to a more physical game, but he is very happy and we have been very pleased in terms of how he is making progress. It’s not easy to just snap your fingers and come into a top team with top players who have done very well.”
Since his move from Man City, Arzani has yet to make a senior appearance for Celtic. The Australian international, who has represented his country on five occasions, hasn’t even made it into the matchday squad this season.
Instead, the likes of James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes and Scott Sinclair appear ahead of Arzani in Rodgers’ pecking order. If he continues to be left out of the side this season, City won’t want their young winger wasting any more time in Scotland. Supporters will no doubt be keen to see Arzani in action too.
It appears, however, that he’ll have to remain patient for opportunities.
