Rodgers ready to return to Celtic in future, fans react

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he would be open to returning to Parkhead one day.
Rodgers left for Leicester City towards the end of last month and the fans are furious with the timing of his departure.
His comments about a potential return in future will do him no good whatsoever.
Speaking to Daily Record, Brendan Rodgers said: “I would be hugely, hugely disappointed if I never could go back there. I would be incredibly disappointed if I never could after everything that I’ve given. It’s (Scottish football) just different. Would I work in Scotland again? Of course I would. I loved every single second of being there. When it calms down in maybe 10 years I could maybe go back to Celtic.”
When asked if he meant returning to the club as manager Rodgers said: “Yes. Absolutely. 100 per cent.”
Rodgers was close to winning the title with the Scottish giants once again but he decided to walk out on them at this stage of the season.
The lure of Premier League is understandable but Rodgers should have waited until the summer before making the move.
Celtic are fighting for a title his departure could well cause problems for them. However, Neil Lennon has managed to win his first game in charge of the Hoops and they are in a great position to retain their domestic crown.
Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to respond to his comments and here are some of the fan reactions.
