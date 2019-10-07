Rodgers must sell Iheanacho in January

Kelechi Iheanacho may be considering his future at the King Power Stadium after a lack of playing time this season. The 23-year-old has continued to be on the periphery under Brendan Rodgers and was an unused substitute as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.
Iheanacho hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football this season and finds himself behind Jamie Vardy & Ayoze Perez in the pecking order. His only outing for Leicester came in the EFL Cup against Luton Town (September 24), but it’s been five months since he last got top-flight action.
The Nigerian international’s form has been to blame for the lack of league football – Iheanacho scored just three goals from 21 games in 2017/18 and netted only once from 30 matches in 2018/19. If he continues to be left out by Rodgers, it’s hard to see the centre-forward staying at Leicester.
His international career has spiralled as a result of his woes in the East Midlands too. As per Transfermarkt, Iheanacho scored seven goals in 23 appearances, but his last outing for Nigeria came all the way back in November 2018.
Rodgers clearly has no place for Iheanacho in his side, so a parting of the ways might be beneficial for all involved.
Stats from Transfermarkt