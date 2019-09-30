Rodgers likely to sell Amartey in January, nearly left Leicester in August

Daniel Amartey came close to leaving Leicester City in August when Trabzonspor were showing an interest, but Fotospor say the deal collapsed due to the Turkish Super Lig side running out of money.
This has left Amartey in limbo as he’s surplus to requirements at Leicester and unlikely to feature under Brendan Rodgers, so 24-year-old is left with little choice but to seek a move away in January.
Rodgers won’t stand in his way either as he’s preferred Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and even Nampalys Mendy in midfield this season.
Amartey hasn’t played a single minute of football for Leicester and has only made the matchday squad once – in the EFL Cup against Luton Town (September 24). With so much competition for a starting place, the Ghanaian international will spend the season on the periphery if he stays at City.
Since joining Leicester from FC Copenhagen in 2016, Amartey has gone on to make 64 appearances for the Foxes, scoring and creating two goals. He’s amassed only 101 minutes of Premier League football in 2015/16, 490 in 2017/18 and 640 in 2018/19, so Leicester aren’t going to miss him.
Amartey’s future clearly lies away from the King Power Stadium, so a sale could be on the cards when the winter transfer window opens.
