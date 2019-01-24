Rodgers lavishes praise on Celtic’s Oliver Burke

Celtic picked up an impressive 4-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish League yesterday.
Goals from Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Scott Sinclair gave the home side a comfortable win.
The win takes Celtic one-point clear at the top of the table ahead of Kilmarnock. The Hoops have a game in hand.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for his new signing. He claimed that Burke is quite a talent and he also hailed the forward’s strength and power.
He said to Record: “Oliver is a talent. We’re coaching him in and giving him clarity in terms of what it is he has to do but his strength and power is phenomenal. His touch is good – a couple of times it got away from him tonight but that happens – and it’s about giving him clarity on what his job is and that’s to create and score goals. He assisted at the weekend and got his goals tonight. He has many great attributes and it’s continually working with him and him finding the relationships with his team-mates.”
The fans will be delighted with Oliver Burke’s performance for his new side.
The WBA man is on loan at Celtic and he will be looking to revive his career with an eventful loan spell. So far, his start has been perfect and he will be hoping to build on it.
Burke could make a big difference for Celtic if he continues to perform at this level.