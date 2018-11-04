Rodgers lavishes praise on Celtic duo after Hearts win

Celtic picked up a 5-0 win against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Filip Benkovic sealed the win for the defending champions.
After a slow start to the season, it seems that Celtic have finally managed to hit top gear.
Rodgers revealed that he was always confident that his side would click and now they are playing with real hunger.
The Celtic boss lavished praise on the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor for their performance as well.
Rodgers claimed that McGregor has a dream of a touch and he has the personality to break the line with his passes. He also reacted to Edouard’s brilliance in front of the goal.
He said: “Odsonne has scored consistently since he’s been here. His goals to games ratio is excellent but it’s also about what else he gives to the team. With his first goal today, it was brilliance for a young kid. His second one was probably what you’d expect from a striker in the box.”
He added: “Callum has slotted into Scott’s position effortlessly. He controls the tempo of the game. He’s got a dream of a touch and his feet are nice and soft. He’s got a great range of passing. Now, he’s also got the personality to play those passes. Not just secure ones, he can now break a line with a pass and split up the game for us. He’s been exceptional in that role but I say that everywhere he plays.”
It will be interesting to see whether Celtic can build on this form now. They are firmly back in the title race and Rodgers will be hoping to go all the way once again.