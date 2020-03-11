Rodgers issues Leicester City transfer update

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Foxes will look to refresh their squad in the summer.
The manager claims that they have been working with the same group for around 18 months and therefore the bar needs to be raised.
Speaking to Leicester Mercury, he said: “Each year you want to improve. There’s no doubt that’s what our aim would be. By the end of the season, we’ll have been working with virtually the same squad for near-on 18 months, so you need to refresh it, you need to keep looking to raise the bar. That sort of plan is under way. I think the key now is to finish the job and give everything to get to where we want to be at the end of the season, and then we can look at that.”
It will be interesting to see who they bring in. Leicester have a good chance of being in the Champions League next season and if they make the top four, it would completely change their plans in the transfer market.
They will be able to attract better players and they will want the quality to thrive in the Champions League.
Leicester City have the finances to sign some quality players this summer and Rodgers’ comments will certainly excite the fans.
The Foxes could do with an improved defence. Also, a top class winger could help them a lot. The likes of Gray have not lived up to the expectations this season.
Furthermore, a quality backup for Jamie Vardy should be a priority for Brendan Rodgers in the summer.
Finally, they should also look to retain their key players like Pereira, Chilwell and Maddison. All three have been linked with moves away from the club.