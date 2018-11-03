Rodgers confirms double injury blow for Celtic, fans react

Celtic have been dealt a major injury blow this week.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that midfielder pair Daniel Arzani and Eboue Kouassi will miss the rest of the season with injuries.
Kouassi picked up an injury last week against Hearts and Arzani damaged his knee ligaments during Celtic’s 5-0 win over Dundee.
Celtic have just managed to hit top form and Rodgers will be devastated with the blow. Arzani looked very impressive against Dundee and the on-loan Manchester City midfielder could have played a big part for the Scottish champions this season.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic cope with this blow now. It might affect their January transfer plans.
Celtic did not do enough in the summer window and they still have the cash from Dembele’s sale.
The Celtic fans seemed disappointed with the double injury blow as well and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter earlier.
