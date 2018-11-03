Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rodgers confirms double injury blow for Celtic, fans react

Rodgers confirms double injury blow for Celtic, fans react

3 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic have been dealt a major injury blow this week.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that midfielder pair Daniel Arzani and Eboue Kouassi will miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Kouassi picked up an injury last week against Hearts and Arzani damaged his knee ligaments during Celtic’s 5-0 win over Dundee.

Celtic have just managed to hit top form and Rodgers will be devastated with the blow. Arzani looked very impressive against Dundee and the on-loan Manchester City midfielder could have played a big part for the Scottish champions this season.

It will be interesting to see how Celtic cope with this blow now. It might affect their January transfer plans.

Celtic did not do enough in the summer window and they still have the cash from Dembele’s sale.

The Celtic fans seemed disappointed with the double injury blow as well and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter earlier.

 

Crystal Palace eye move for Chelsea's Victor Moses
Smith reveals whether Elphick could return to Villa in January

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com