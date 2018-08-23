Rodgers confirms Celtic have ended interest in Scott McKenna

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Scottish champions will no longer pursue the Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.
The 21-year-old centre back was a top target for Celtic this summer and they had a bid rejected for him as well. Rodgers wanted to sign the young defender as a replacement for Dedryck Boyata.
The Belgian is unsettled right now and he wants to leave the club.
Rodgers has revealed that McKenna is not for sale this summer and therefore Celtic will drop their interest.
He said: “He is a young player that I like, but it was made clear Scott won’t be for sale in this window so that would end that”.
Asked if Celtic would make an increased offer for McKenna, Rodgers replied: “I don’t think so, no.”
Celtic missed out on signings like John McGinn earlier in the window and the fans will be disappointed with this latest transfer update from their manager.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can convince Boyata to play for them now. The player had talks with the manager and the club’s captain earlier.
Apparently, the 27-year-old has trained with the side in the last few days but he isn’t ready to participate in the matches just yet.