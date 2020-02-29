Rodgers admits Jamie Vardy injury concern

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat against Norwich this week after picking up a muscle injury.
It was his third muscle injury since the turn of the year and Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is concerned.
Speaking to Leicester Mercury, the Foxes boss revealed that he has spoken to the medical team and the player about it and he hopes that Vardy’s issues will be resolved soon.
Rodgers believes that the player could return to action against Birmingham. If not, he will definitely play a part against Aston Villa.
He said: “It is a concern, we’ve spoken around that with him and the medical team. He’s not out for long, it’s a low-grade strain on the same calf, so he’ll be back in, if it’s not for Birmingham [in the FA Cup on Wednesday], he’ll definitely be fine for the game against Aston Villa [on Monday, March 9]. But it’s something that we hope will clear up soon.”
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Jamie Vardy has been in tremendous form for Leicester this season and his absence is a massive blow for the team.
The 33-year-old striker has scored 17 goals in 25 league games so far this season and he could make a big difference for Leicester between now and the end of the season.
The Foxes will be hoping to secure European football for the next season and they will need their top players firing all cylinders in the upcoming games.
Leicester are going through a rough patch right now and it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around soon.