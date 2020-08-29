Robin Koch’s instant reaction on Twitter after signing for Leeds

Leeds United have confirmed their second major signing of the summer today.

Earlier today, the Whites confirmed the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia on a club-record transfer deal.





And now, Leeds have confirmed the signing of Robin Koch who has joined from Freiburg for a fee in the region of £13m.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024.

Koch has posted his instant reaction on social networking site Twitter after the signing was confirmed. He wrote:

Time for a new challenge. Time for a new journey. Time for a new history. Time for Leeds United. 👊🏼 🔵🟡⚪️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/O45AwJoQP4 — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) August 29, 2020

Koch has made a total of 87 appearances in all competitions for Freiburg, scoring five goals over the past three seasons.

During the 2019/20 campaign, he managed 32 league games for Freiburg, helping them finish in eighth place in the Bundesliga.

His performances over recent seasons did not go unnoticed at international level. Koch made his senior debut for Germany last October against Argentina, before winning his second cap against Belarus a month later.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa will now be focussing on signing a winger or an attacking midfielder.

The Argentine could be interested in signing another defender as well. The Whites have also registered an interest in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who is likely to depart this summer.