Roberto Soldado reacts to Tottenham’s win over Chelsea

Tottenham picked up an impressive win over Chelsea in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son gave the home side the three points against their London rivals.
Chelsea were completely outplayed and they were lucky not to concede more goals. Tottenham could have easily scored five or six if they had taken their chances.
Olivier Giroud bagged a late consolation goal for the away side.
Former striker Roberto Soldado watched the game and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Tottenham’s performance later.
Soldado gave his five-word reaction to the performance in a tweet. His tweet read:
Keep playing this football @SpursOfficial 😳 Wow!!!
— Roberto Soldado (@R9Soldado) November 24, 2018
Tottenham are now third in the table and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain this form in the coming weeks.
Despite failing to add new players to the squad, they have done well in the league so far. Pochettino would have expected better in Europe.