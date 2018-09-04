Roberto Martinez raves about Celtic star Dedryck Boyata

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has lavished praise on defender Dedryck Boyata for his development.
The Celtic defender had a very good year with the national team and he is showing his quality for his club as well.
Martinez clearly rates the player very highly and he has spoken about Boyata’s attitude and reaction to adversity.
The Belgium boss believes that Boyata did well to cement his place in the Celtic lineup after joining them. It wasn’t an easy environment for him and he did well to adapt to the challenges of Scottish football.
Furthermore, Martinez also claimed that Boyata is one of the most unselfish players he has worked with.
He said: “I think Dedryck has been a really good example of how to react towards adversity. When he arrived at Celtic, he probably found it quite difficult to react to what is needed, and just to get a starting position in the team – it wasn’t an easy environment for him. But it was his reaction that alerted me to him. He always believed he could play for Celtic and obviously he has grown into a very, very impressive player. He is very powerful in the air, really good in the challenges, perfect for modern football as he is an out and out defender who can also play.”
The 27-year-old will be delighted with the backing from his national team manager and he will be looking to continue his impressive run of form for club and country.
The defender was outstanding against Rangers in the derby and he will join up with the national team for the international break now.
Boyata was expected to leave Celtic this summer but the club refused to sell him. The player has done well to get his spot back in the side and he is winning over the fans with his performances once again.