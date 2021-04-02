Roberto Martinez linked with the Newcastle job

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been linked with the Newcastle United job.

According to a report from Football Insider, the former Premier League manager is a leading contender to replace Steve Bruce at the end of the season.





Martinez has a contract with Belgium until 2022 it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to return to club football this summer.

SL View: Martinez unlikely to leave before the World Cup

It seems highly unlikely but Martinez will turn down the opportunity to manage Belgium in the World Cup in 2022 and take over at Newcastle at the end of this season.

The chance to manage a Premier League club like Newcastle can be a tempting proposition but Martinez has the chance to achieve something special in the World Cup with a prodigiously talented Belgium squad.

There is no doubt that Bruce needs to be replaced at the end of the season. The Newcastle manager has done a mediocre job this season and his side are currently battling to preserve their status as a Premier League club for another season.

It will be interesting to see the magpies can beat the drop eventually. A club of their stature should be playing in the Premier League and going down to the Championship could be devastating for the club and the fans.

Martinez did an impressive job at Everton and Wigan Athletic and he could be the ideal man to rebuild Newcastle. However, the Premier League club will probably have to wait until after the World Cup to appoint him.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

I don’t believe any manager worth their salt would work under Ashley and Chumley. — Little Geordie (@vegan_explorer) April 2, 2021

Would be a good choice but he wouldn't come as he wouldn't be able to run his team recruitment its the main problem every manager has had under ashley — alan grieveson (@GrievesonAlan) April 2, 2021

Would be happy with him. No chance under Ashley though. — Champion (@Hojo_Rojo) April 2, 2021

No chance will he come to us — Paul J (@gabba999) April 2, 2021

I like Martinez , would be a good choice ⚫⚪ — neil💙 (@o_peel) April 2, 2021

Love it to be true but no chance he works under that circus of Ashley and charnley — Kris (@KL_1985_) April 2, 2021

Who would want to mange us while Ashley owns us , club will never move forward and progress with him in control — Chris Mason (@chrisMa71450450) April 2, 2021

