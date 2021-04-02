Roberto Martinez linked with the Newcastle job

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been linked with the Newcastle United job.

According to a report from Football Insider, the former Premier League manager is a leading contender to replace Steve Bruce at the end of the season.


Martinez has a contract with Belgium until 2022 it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to return to club football this summer.

SL View: Martinez unlikely to leave before the World Cup

It seems highly unlikely but Martinez will turn down the opportunity to manage Belgium in the World Cup in 2022 and take over at Newcastle at the end of this season.

The chance to manage a Premier League club like Newcastle can be a tempting proposition but Martinez has the chance to achieve something special in the World Cup with a prodigiously talented Belgium squad.

There is no doubt that  Bruce needs to be replaced at the end of the season. The Newcastle manager has done a mediocre job this season and his side are currently battling to preserve their status as a Premier League club for another season.

It will be interesting to see the magpies can beat the drop eventually. A club of their stature should be playing in the Premier League and going down to the Championship could be devastating for the club and the fans.

Martinez did an impressive job at Everton and Wigan Athletic and he could be the ideal man to rebuild Newcastle. However, the Premier League club will probably have to wait until after the World Cup to appoint him.

