Roberto Martinez claims Manchester City’s unpredictability puts them ahead of Liverpool in title race

Liverpool’s English Premier League title challenge was dealt a huge blow on Sunday as they could only leave Goodison Park with a point after a goalless draw with Everton.
Subsequently, the Reds are now a point behind Manchester City in the table with nine games left, and the race for the title will most likely go right down to the wire.
Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah struggled to hit peak form against Everton, missing a great chance when put through on goal in the first-half, and former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez claims City’s ability to get goals from all around the pitch puts them ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side.
“City and Liverpool now are at a moment that is about themselves,” Martinez told the Premier League official website.
“When you look at Manchester City they have so many different options. You feel that if Everton or any other team makes things difficult, like AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, they control the game and leave the opposition with no shots on target and they take that chance to win the match.
“Liverpool have been exceptional with their front three, but with the level of scrutiny now with all games being prepared down to detail, it seems that everyone prepares for that front three. If you stop Salah or Salah has an off day, Liverpool find it very difficult to score that first goal. So you feel that Liverpool need to find another avenue to become unpredictable and that Manchester City are ahead in that respect.”
Salah has been directly responsible for 24 (17 goals, seven assists) of Liverpool’s 64 league goals this term, and while Sergio Aguero has also contributed 24 (18 goals, six assists) of City’s 76 goals, Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t overly dependent on the Argentine the way the Reds depend on Salah for the goals.