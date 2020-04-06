Robert Snodgrass raves about West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has showered heaps of praise on teammate Declan Rice, saying he is an ‘exceptional talent’.
The 21-year-old midfielder has not only established himself as a regular member of the Hammers side but also has emerged as one of the finest young midfielders for England.
The youngster has already made 29 Premier League starts this season, and has provided two assists. While Rice hasn’t always been at his best this season, he can’t be blamed entirely given West Ham as a team has struggled badly throughout the campaign.
The Hammers find themselves two places above the relegation zone but they share same points with Watford and Bournemouth.
Rice has been frequently linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea, but he has never let the transfer rumours dismantle his focus. However, West Ham could struggle to keep hold of him in the summer if they suffer relegation to the Championship.
Snodgrass, who has been in outstanding form this season especially under David Moyes, has suggested that Rice should add more goals to his game.
“I need to give a special mention to Declan Rice, I think he’s going to go to the top,” the Scotland midfielder said.
“He’s a great kid and an exceptional talent. For me, he needs to get more goals. When you go into them top six teams, that’s what you need to add to your game.”
Rice has a contract at West Ham till 2024, and the Hammers are under no pressure to sell him. However, it remains to be seen whether any top-six sides make any move for him this summer.