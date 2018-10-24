Robert Snodgrass comments on West Ham fans

Robert Snodgrass joined West Ham during the January transfer window of 2017, signed by the-then manager Slaven Bilic for a reported fee of just over £10m.
He had a rocky start to his West Ham career, and was loaned out to Aston Villa last season, where he impressed adequately. The Scotland international has cemented his position in the side under Manuel Pellegrini and has nine appearances in the Premier League already.
West Ham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham last week, but they fought valiantly till the end. Snodgrass, who is enjoying a renaissance of his own this term, feels that the West Ham fans are honest enough to applaud their players when they give their best.
“The West Ham fans are as honest as the day is long, there is such a tradition here among them and the first thing they want to see, because they pay a lot of money, is to see the team working hard,” he said to the club’s official website.
“They want to see players giving every ounce for that badge and that is what we did on Saturday.
“We’ve put pressure on ourselves to deliver come the Saturday, and when you compare that performance to Wolves, the fans were clapping us at the end because that’s what they want to see.”
The Hammers fans will be pleased to hear that Snodgrass values the sentiment of the supporters and that the players actually offer their best for the fans, irrespective of the result.
West Ham have made a stuttering start to their 2018/19 Premier League campaign, managing only two wins in nine matches.