Robert Lewandowski ruled out of PSG clash through injury

Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Bayern Munich’s clashes with Paris Saint-Germain due to a knee injury sustained during the international break, reports Christian Falk on Twitter.

The Poland international has had a breathtaking season in front of goal, netting 35 goals in 25 Bundesliga outings and a further five in the Champions League. Due to this form, he has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or.





News recently emerged that Lewandowski suffered an injury during Poland’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra, in which the forward bagged a brace. This injury was confirmed to keep him out of the upcoming clash with England.

However, the full extent of the problem has now been revealed, with Christian Falk reporting via Twitter that the Polish striker will miss the next four weeks.

If this is accurate, the 32-year-old will return in time for Bayern Munich’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach in May. However, he will miss several important fixtures in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Up next for the Bavarians is a trip to RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen are currently four points behind the Bundesliga champions, and a victory could blow the title race wide open.

Following that game is a Champions League home fixture against PSG. Hansi Flick’s side defeated Les Parisiens in the final of last year’s competition, so the Ligue 1 club will be hungry for revenge. The return leg will be played one week later.

In between the PSG fixtures is a meeting with Union Berlin. They then face Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz.

Not only will Lewandowski’s injury threaten Bayern Munich’s chances of silverware, but also personal accolades.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is six goals away from breaking Gerd Muller’s record in a single Bundesliga season. This latest setback could leave him with just three games to hit his target.

