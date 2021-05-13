Robert Lewandowski picks up injury in training

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has had to end training early after picking up a knock, reports Bild.

The Poland international has been in excellent goalscoring form this season, picking up where he left off last year.





He has helped Bayern Munich win a ninth successive Bundesliga title, which was wrapped up after RB Leipzig were defeated by Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski has scored an unbelievable 39 goals in just 27 league appearances. With two games of the campaign remaining, he needs to score two more to set a new Bundesliga record, currently held by the great Gerd Muller for his 1971/72 season.

However, the striker could have just been dealt a devastating blow in his pursuit of the record, as Bild report that he has suffered an injury in training.

The extent of the problem is unclear, but he will miss the rest of the season if it keeps him out for longer than nine days.

This is not the first time that Lewandowski has picked up an injury this season. While on international duty in March, he sustained a knock which kept him out for a month.

This caused him to miss the Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, which Bayern Munich were eliminated from on away goals.

Many believe that they would have progressed with him in the side, having missed several opportunities over both legs of the tie.

Hansi Flick’s final two games in charge of the Bavarians come against Freiburg and Augsburg, on May 13 and May 22 respectively.

Former Queens Park Rangers boss Paulo Sousa will also be keeping an eye on Lewandowski’s injury.

The Portuguese has recently taken charge of the Poland national team. It would be a huge blow to lose his star man for this summer’s European Championships.

Poland kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on June 14 against Slovakia, before facing Spain and Sweden.

They will be hoping to progress past the group stages this time, having fallen at the first hurdle in the 2018 World Cup.

Read also: Ballon d’Or 2021: top 10 contenders.