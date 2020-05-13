Robert Lewandowski open to playing alongside Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich

In an interview with Spox, Robert Lewandowski has welcomed the possibility of Leroy Sane joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.
Sane has been regularly linked with the German champions over the past year and it has recently been claimed that he has already finalised personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit.
Bayern have yet to reach a transfer agreement for the winger but Lewandowski believes the former Schalke 04 graduate could help the club find new solutions on the playing field.
“There is a lot of speculation. I can only say that he is a great player with great skills who can harmonise very well with his team-mates,” The Poland international told.
“Not just in the Premier League or the Champions League, we’ve already seen what he could do at Schalke. He could certainly help us find new solutions in our game.”
The Bavarian giants are said to value Sane at around £35m but the Cityzens are unlikely to accept such a low figure for a player, who has significantly developed from his time in Gelsenkirchen.
Sane’s current contract with the Premier League holders expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign but it is suggested that the club would rather lose him on a free transfer than sell him on the cheap to Bayern.
As such, the onus remains on the Bavarian giants to make a sizeable transfer bid for the 24-year-old, who is open to joining the club during the next transfer window.
Sane has been with the Cityzens since the summer of 2016. He has bagged an impressive tally of 39 goals and 45 assists from 134 appearances in all competitions.
The German has not featured for the club since August 2019 following a serious knee injury but he is expected to return to first-team action if or when the season recommences after the coronavirus shutdown.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com