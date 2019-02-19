Blog Teams Liverpool Robert Lewandowski can’t wait to experience the Anfield atmosphere but Guillem Balague has a warning for him



Liverpool host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich tonight in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16, and a cracker is expected.

It’s the first time manager Jurgen Klopp will be facing the Germans since leaving Borussia Dortmund, and he will be reuniting with his former charges Matt Hummels and Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has never been to Liverpool home ground Anfield, and he has revealed that he is relishing the chance to play in such a historic stadium.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has a warning for him, though.

“I’ve never been, that will be first time for me,” the Bavarian hitman replied when asked by Balague if he has been to Anfield before.

“I’ve heard a lot about the atmosphere and I love when I can play in a stadium like Anfield with the fans. Maybe the fans will be against me but I love this and I love the feeling.”

“You’d probably going to get ninety minutes of, I was going to say hate, it’s not hatred, but noise against you, but complete admiration after the game, that’s what Anfield is all about,” the Spanish warned.

Despite’s Bayern’s struggles this term, the 30-year-old has been in sublime form, scoring 13 league goals and eight Champions League goals thus far.

Lewandowski has proven over the years that he’s the player for the big occasion – a fact Klopp can attest to – and he will surely be licking his lips at the opportunity to face a depleted Liverpool backline tonight.

With Virgil van Dijk suspended and both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren injured, Klopp will most likely be forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing, with many tipping a Fabinho and Joel Matip combination.

