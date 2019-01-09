Robbie Keane raves about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored the only goal as Tottenham earned a 1-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup clash at Wembley on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old has been the talismanic figure at the club, and has taken his game to a whole new level under Mauricio Pochettino.
The England striker has climbed to fourth on Tottenham’s all-time list of leading goalscorers on Tuesday night. Club legend Robbie Keane has backed him to eventually become the leading goalscorer at the north London club.
Kane has now scored his 160th goal for the club, and the strike against the Blues saw him move one clear of Cliff Jones. He still needs another 107 goals to replace Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s most prolific goal-getter ever.
Well, Kane certainly has the ability to surpass that, provided he stays on at the club for many more years. Keane, who netted 122 times in 306 games for Spurs between 2002 and 2011, has hailed Kane as a ‘tremendous’ player and said that he is certain that the England striker will stay at the club for a long time.
“I’m sure he’ll stay at this club for a long time. He loves it here. There’s no question that he can get to Jimmy Greaves’ record,” said Keane, as quoted by Daily Mail.
“I’m sick of people saying “is he tired?” because he keeps banging the goals in and that spurs him on.
“When you speak to him he gets annoyed when people keep mentioning it and then he just keeps coming on the pitch and keeps scoring goals. For me at this moment in time, he’s the best No 9 in the world.”
Kane is a world class striker and he is adored by the fans. It is obvious that a player of his calibre will draw attention from heavyweight European clubs, but Spurs will do everything to keep him happy at the club.