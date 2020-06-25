Rob Elliot sends heartfelt message to Newcastle United

Rob Elliot has sent a heartfelt message to Newcastle United on Twitter, as the goalkeeper prepares to leave the Premier League club this summer.

Newcastle have announced on their official website that Elliott will leave the Magpies at the end of the month when his current contract runs out.





The 34-year-old goalkeeper moved to the Magpies from Charlton Athletic back in 2011 and was an important player in the squad.

As stated on Newcastle’s official website, Elliot made 68 appearances in all competitions for the English club.

However, the goalkeeper has not turned out for the first team since December 2017 and had become a squad player at St. James’ Park in recent years.

Elliot has sent an emotional message to Newcastle fans on Twitter.

To everyone connected to @Nufc just something I’ve tried to write down as I leave, doesn’t do anyone or the time justice but hope it’s understood how much the last 9 years have ment. pic.twitter.com/cCt6R1MlWD — Rob Elliot (@the_dilsh) June 25, 2020

Still good enough?

Elliott is a very good goalkeeper who did well for Newcastle whenever he was called into action.

While the 34-year-old may not be good enough to start week in and week out for a club in the Premier League – at least for a side in mid-table – he can be a very good back-up.

Perhaps the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper will find himself at a club in the Premier League next season.