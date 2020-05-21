Rivaldo urges Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale to join Newcastle United

Rivaldo has told Betfair that Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale should move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian legend, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003, has explained why a switch to Newcastle in the Premier League would suit the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

According to Marca, the Magpies are interested in securing the services of the Wales international winger this summer.

The Guardian has reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are set to buy Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Rivaldo, who won La Liga twice with Barcelona, has outlined the reasons why Bale should make a move to St. James’ Park if he gets an offer from the Magpies.

Rivaldo told Betfair: “Newcastle should receive a big money injection this summer with a new owner coming to town and this could be a great destination for Gareth Bale, as he could reassume his superstar status at the club and keep earning a big amount of money.

“It would be a great chance for him to prove he is still a top-class player and be considered again one of the best in the world, so if this offer really comes, I think he should accept it.

“At Newcastle, he would be the biggest star of the team and could command a renovated squad to good campaigns on Premier League.”

Newcastle United move unlikely?

According to The Guardian, Bale earns £600,000 per week as salary before tax, and it is hard to see the prospective new owners of Newcastle match that wage.

True, Bale could be tempted by the project of the Magpies and what he can achieve at the club, but it is hard to envisage the 30-year-old take a pay-cut.

Moreover, Madrid could ask for a sizeable transfer fee, as the Spanish and European giants would not want to sell Bale for a huge loss, having paid Tottenham £85 million in transfer fees, as reported by The Guardian.