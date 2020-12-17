Rivaldo reacts to Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments after Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 campaign at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last night, with a late Roberto Firmino goal handing the North Londoners a 2-1 loss.

Mohamed Salah put the defending champions ahead 26 minutes into the game thanks to a wicked deflection off Eric Dier, but Spurs hit back seven minutes later through Son Heung-min.





While the visitors only enjoyed 24% of the possession and had lesser attempted shots (eight) and shots on targets (two) compared to Liverpool, they had more big chances to win the game in the second half.

However, Steven Bergwijn could only fire wide and later hit the post when through on goal twice, while Harry Kane headed over from point-blank range during a corner.

Tottenham were made to pay for those missed chances right at the end of regulation time, with Firmino heading into the net after Andrew Robertson’s inch-perfect corner.

The result left Spurs boss Jose Mourinho disappointed, and he insisted post-game that the better team lost.

The Portuguese told Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp the same thing and also took to Instagram to make his feelings clear.

Mourinho posted: “The moment the post denied us the victory we deserved. Proud of everyone. #coys”

Brazilian legend and 1999 Ballon d’Or Rivaldo appears to agree with the Tottenham boss, taking to the comments section to react thus:

Klopp and his players definitely wouldn’t agree to Mourinho’s claim, though, given the statistics.

Liverpool registered 17 shots, with 11 of them finding the target.

While they left it late to secure a valuable victory that saw them overtake Spurs and move to the top of the league table, many neutral fans will agree that they had the better game.

Mourinho’s plan to soak up pressure and hit the Reds on the counter almost worked out in the end, but his players couldn’t convert their chances and that is what ultimately separates title winners from title challengers.