Rio Ferdinand urges Liverpool to sign Timo Werner

Rio Ferdinand has suggested on Instagram that Liverpool should sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.
The former Manchester United central defender rates the Germany international striker highly.
Ferdinand has added that he can see the 24-year-old Germany international pushing for a place in manager Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup despite Liverpool having a very strong attacking unit.
Speaking on an Instagram Live video, Ferdinand said, as quoted in The Mirror: “I watched him against Spurs in the Champions League live and thought ‘Wow, this kid has got something’.
“His movement, he looks mature, he’s quick, and he should have scored another goal in the game. I like the way he moves, he’s not pinned down to one position.
“When I look at strikers I think ‘would I enjoy playing against him?’ He’s elusive in his movement and he’s very direct.”
Ferdinand added: “If I’m Liverpool I take him 100%. If one of their front three get injured for a sustained amount of time they don’t have a replacement.
As well as (Divock) Origi’s done, especially with his Champions League exploits, I’d want more from him if I were at Liverpool.
“Salah may not stay that much longer, Mane might get bought too, and there are also enough games in a season for Werner to push his way in (to the starting line-up.”
Stats
Werner has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The 24-year-old has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League so far this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 29 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The youngster also played once in the Europa League last season, according to WhoScored.
Football suspended
Football in England and in Germany is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not yet clear when the season will resume.
Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title, while Leipzig are just five points behind leaders Bayern Munich in third place in the Bundesliga table.