Rio Ferdinand urges John Stones to move to West Ham United

Rio Ferdinand has suggested to The Daily Mail that Manchester City central defender John Stones should join West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United and West Ham central defender – who now works as a pundit for BT Sport – believes that it would be a step-down for Stones to leave City for the Hammers.





However, according to Ferdinand, a move to the London Stadium would enhance the former Everton central defender’s chances of playing for England at the European Championship next summer.

The Sun reported last month of interest from West Ham in City centre-back Stones

Ferdinand told The Daily Mail: “He really has to look at himself and his situation closely.

“With the Euros coming up next year, he has to make a big decision. In fact, I don’t even think it’s a big decision to leave – it’s just the right decision. If he wants to be a top centre-half and play for England again, he can’t stay at City.’

“(David) Moyes knows him. It would be a massive drop in expectation from a club point of view but needs must sometimes.

“Where’s he going to go get a game? That’s what he needs to think about. He needs to play football. He’s not played consistent football consecutively for how long now?”

Joining West Ham United?

Stones is a very good central defender who is capable of playing out from the back, and he would make West Ham a better and stronger team defensively.

The Hammers do need better defenders in their team, and Moyes will know all about the 26-year-old, having worked with him at Everton.

True, leaving City for West Ham would be a massive step-down, but for the betterment of his career and to play for England next summer, it would be wise for Stones to play for a manager who knows his game inside out and help him get back to his best.