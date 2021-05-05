Rio Ferdinand urges Chelsea to sign Sergio Aguero

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea to land the signature of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer.

The Argentine has spent the past decade with the Cityzens, but it has been confirmed that he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.





The 32-year-old is likely to attract plenty of transfer interest, and Ferdinand believes the Blues should sign him, if he decides to stay in the Premier League.

He said on his Youtube channel: “I think he stays in the Premier League. If I’m Chelsea I take him now. If I’m Chelsea I go and get him… quick!”

“If I’m them I go and get Aguero if I can’t get a Haaland or someone like that.”

The Blues have experienced a tremendous turnaround to their season since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as their manager in January.

The club are three points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United in the league with a superior goal difference, and look in a good position to secure a Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, they are already through to the FA Cup final, and can book their place in the Champions League final with an aggregate win over Real Madrid tonight.

Tuchel will likely be backed with transfer funds to reinforce the squad. He is reportedly eyeing a new striker with Timo Werner misfiring in front of goal.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has been linked with a possible move, but he could cost more than £178 million with transfer fees and wages combined.

The Blues also have to contend with strong competition from the Cityzens. If they miss out, Aguero would be a quality low-cost option to strengthen the frontline.

He has had an injury-plagued campaign this term, but the Argentine has vast league experience and remains one of the best in the business.

Aguero is on wages of around £230,000-a-week, and the Blues have the financial muscle to meet his demands, which could include a sizeable signing-on fee.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

