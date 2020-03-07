Rio Ferdinand thinks Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish would join Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has suggested on Twitter that Jack Grealish would leave Aston Villa for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
The United legend has expressed his surprise at a caller on talkSPORT who said that the attacking midfielder would not switch from Villa to Premier League rivals United.
What am I hearing from the caller on @talkSPORT… he doesn’t think @JackGrealish would leave Villa for United! #loon
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 6, 2020
Manchester United interest
According to The Sun, United are interested in signing Grealish from Villa in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Red Devils are ready to offer the 24-year-old a weekly salary of £150,000 to convince him to move to Old Trafford.
The report has added that United are ready to pay £60 million as transfer fee for Grealish, who is on £50,000-a-week as salary at the Villans at the moment.
Stats
Grealish has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 25 Premier League matches for Villa so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
The former England Under-21 international has also scored two goals in four EFL Cup appearances for Dean Smith’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.
According to WhoScored, during the 2018-19 season, the 24-year-old made 22 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship for Villa, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process.