Rio Ferdinand says Man United should give everything to land Erling Haaland

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to give everything to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to pursue a new centre-forward, and it was recently reported that Haaland is the priority target for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





Ferdinand is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old’s talents, and speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that Haaland would be the ideal signing for his former side.

The 42-year-old urged the Red Devils to do their best to sign Haaland as he can get the club winning trophies and bring back the glory days.

He said: “You know what, they’ve just got to go and give everything to get Haaland – I don’t care.”

“I don’t like to talk about players coming from other teams, but this guy man, we can’t afford to let this guy go anywhere else.

“His only destination is England – that’s the only place he’s going. If he goes anywhere else, I’d be so surprised.

“Born here, born and bred. He obviously loves English football – his dad played here. I’m sure it’s one of his dreams to come and play in England.

“Why not in the red shirt at Old Trafford? Be the guy that brings trophies back to Man United and brings the successful period back. Be that guy.”

Haaland has transformed into one of the world’s top strikers, and he has netted 31 goals from just 30 matches for Dortmund this term.

The Red Devils were keen on signing him in January 2020 but could not reach an agreement as his agent Mino Raiola wanted a £68 million buy-out clause inserted.

Owing to this, Dortmund won the race to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg for just £17m.

The release clause does not become active until June next year, but Dortmund could sell him for a higher price this summer amid their financial troubles.

Solskjaer has a good relationship with Haaland from their time together at Molde, and he recently said that he is still in contact with his compatriot.

United will be one of the front-runners to sign him if he is available, but they face stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Cityzens are looking for an elite striker, with Sergio Aguero potentially leaving the club at the expiry of his contract this summer.

