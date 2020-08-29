Rio Ferdinand reacts as Leeds United sign Spanish international striker Rodrigo

Leeds United have completed the signing of Spanish international striker Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia, and the 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia for a club record transfer fee — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

The deal is in the region of £30 million, breaking their transfer record of £18 million for Rio Ferdinand after two decades, and the Manchester United legend has reacted thus to the development on Twitter:





Just seen after 2 decades @LUFC have broken their club record transfer fee since…. 👀 https://t.co/FqguKC2yes — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 29, 2020

Ferdinand joined Leeds in November 2000 for £18 million, then a British transfer record as well as becoming the world’s most expensive defender, and he became the most expensive British footballer in history at the time and the world’s most expensive defender for a second time after leaving for Old Trafford in July 2002.

Leeds got relegated from the top-flight in 2004 and only returned for the first time at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

They are looking to re-establish themselves at the top of English football again, and landing a marquee signing this summer is way to go.

Rodrigo brings quality and experience to the table, and Leeds shouldn’t have a problem securing top-flight safety at the end of the campaign.

The Elland Road outfit are also close to sealing a move for Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch, with both clubs ready to do business for around £13 million.

Leeds kick off their campaign in two weeks time with a clash against defending champions Liverpool.