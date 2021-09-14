Rio Ferdinand raves about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Rio Ferdinand has showered heaps of praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

The former Manchester United defender turned popular football pundit has said on Rio Ferdinand Presents Five podcast that Salah is a “phenomenal” player.

However, at the same time, Ferdinand adds that he is a bit confused about why Salah doesn’t always get the credit that he deserves.

Gary Neville recently hailed the Egyptian forward as an “outstanding” player after Liverpool won 3-0 against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday in the Premier League.

Salah scored the opening goal for the Reds and became the 30th player in Premier League history to have scored 100 goals.

Only four players in the history of the Premier League have reached the landmark tally in fewer games – Alan Shearer (124 games), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).

“Liverpool fans absolutely adore Salah. I’m a bit confused why he doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” said Ferdinand.

“He is doing crazy numbers and consistently. He’s phenomenal, has an obsessive nature, keeps himself in a tip-top condition.”

SportsLens View

Ferdinand is absolutely spot on about Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been simply outstanding for the Reds since he joined from AS Roma in 2017, and pundits and journalists have run out of superlatives to describe him.

He has scored 128 goals in all competitions for the Reds, averaging over 20 goals in every season in the past four years.

However, at the same time, Salah keeps on doing his job quietly. He lives a very private life and doesn’t do enough press conferences. It seems he is only happy to do the talking on the pitch.

He has a contract at the club till 2023, and Liverpool must tie him up on a long-term deal.

Read: West Ham set asking price for Declan Rice