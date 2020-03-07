Rio Ferdinand praises Steve Bruce, Newcastle fans react

BT Sport pundit and former Premier League star Rio Ferdinand has hailed Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.
According to him, the Newcastle manager has done a phenomenal job so far.
He said (cited by Chronicle): “What he’s done there has been phenomenal. He’s similar to [Chris] Wilder [Sheffield Untied manager] in that he has certain values and wants them to work hard and that’s why they’re above the relegation battle. Yes, they haven’t got the quality of other teams but if you work hard you get some luck sometimes.”
Newcastle are 14th in the table and although that is a decent position for them at this stage of the season, one cannot ignore the fact that the Magpies have been very poor in terms of style.
The Premier League outfit are lacking a clear identity and there has been little progress since Rafa’s departure.
Newcastle fans would have expected a more adventurous philosophy. Instead, Bruce has been defensive in his approach and his team are quite boring to watch.
Ferdinand’s comments would be appropriate if Bruce had done this job with Sunderland. Newcastle are a big club and the fans expect good performances week in week out.
The Magpies will have to improve a lot and Bruce needs to change his approach.
He showed a different approach against West Brom in the FA Cup and Newcastle produced one of their best-attacking displays of the season.
The fans will be hoping for more of the same in the upcoming matches.
Here is what the fans had to say about Rio Ferdinand’s comments on Steve Bruce.
tbf he also thought Ole was the second coming of SAF, I’m thinking he just says what comes to mind without any research.
“QF? Bruce is doing great!”
— Matthew (@JB4t00n) March 6, 2020
He’s not just biased but also clueless when it comes to punditry, BT badly short in the punditry department. Big few weeks for Bruce now, win a few games with this new tactic it turns round the season, lose a few games then he turns into a complete cabbage.
— Brady (@BRADY1892) March 6, 2020
When people stop commenting on it.
They are more bothered about trends, and clicks, and likes. That’s the way of modern media.
Whilstever it generates ‘discussion’ then it will be pushed.
— Iain (@IainBaj) March 6, 2020
It’s so lazy isn’t it? They look at or position in the league and come to the conclusion that everything is great at Newcastle.
— Mr Lukjit (@Ruxjit) March 6, 2020
he’s shameless
— 1892 Club (@1892_Club) March 7, 2020