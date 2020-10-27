Rio Ferdinand has a message for Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents Five that Arsenal need to bounce back quickly from the defeat to Leicester City at the weekend.

The former Manchester United and Leeds United central defender believes that Arsenal have been caught up in the hype surrounding Thomas Partey.





The Gunners signed the 27-year-old Ghana international defensive midfielder from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal paid Atletico Partey’s full release clause of £45.3 million.

Partey made his first start in the Premier League on Sunday evening against Leicester.

Although the midfielder played well, he could not prevent the Gunners from losing the Premier League match 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Ferdinand believes that Arsenal’s defeat to Leicester should be a wake-up call for the team, and urged them to bounce back.

The former England international said on Rio Ferdinand Presents Five: “Arsenal were unbeaten in their last 27 home games, this was one you’d think you’d fancy them.

“But Arsenal have been having a party since Partey signed. Reality hits home now. They’ve got to respond.

“Too many times now Arsenal have not responded in this situation and have gone on runs losing games and they drift away.

“Arteta has been a breath of fresh air but this is a time for him to say ‘we have lost, we have to move on’. That’s the mentality change he needs to introduce to this squad.”

Bouncing back

A defeat to Leicester is not really a shock, as Brendan Rodgers does have a good side that almost finished in the top four of the Premier League table last season.

However, Arsenal should have done better against the Foxes, especially as they were the home team.

It was the Gunners’ second successive league defeat following their loss to Manchester City.

While Arsenal will be confident of getting the better of Dundalk at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday evening, they will not find it easy to win against Manchester United away from home at Old Trafford in their next Premier League match on November 1.

True, United themselves are not having the best of times at the moment – they are as low as 15th in the table with seven points from five matches – but playing at home will boost their confidence, and Arsenal will have to be on top of their game against the Red Devils.