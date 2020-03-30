Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United defender and club icon, Rio Ferdinand, has suggested that Jadon Sancho will wear the iconic number seven shirt if he signs for the Red Devils.
According to reports from the Irish Independent, Jadon Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ his desire to join Manchester United in the last round of talks.
Dortmund are ready to sell Sancho in the summer and United are now confident of completing a deal for him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the 20-year-old youngster as a priority signing this summer, and the Red Devils are ready to make him the most expensive signing at the club.
Ferdinand has hailed Sancho as an ‘unbelievable’ talent adding he is a player of ‘huge potential’.
“He’s one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He has been unbelievable, he’s a player of huge potential,” said Ferdinand of Sancho.
“[Ousmane] Dembele, who was at Dortmund then went to Barcelona, was thought of similarly to Sancho and went [to a big club] for big money and it didn’t work out for him.
“I don’t want to see that for Jadon. I want him to go to a team where he will play and then improve. He’s going to be expensive but I think Manchester United is the place for him to go, but I’m biased.
“Sancho will go for over £100million – it’s the potential you are buying, someone who will be at your club for 10 years.
“It’s massive money but I’d take him. I’d tell him ‘You’re the guy we are going to build the team around’. He’s got that X-factor.
“He has all the potential to be a humongous superstar. He brings the play ground to the football field. Not many people do that. If he wears the seven though he has to be there [at the club] for 10 years.”
Indeed, Sancho is a special talent. He has been in outstanding form for the Red Devils this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists.
Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked as well but it seems United are leading the race for his signature.
The Red Devils have offered Sancho the iconic number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. The youngster is set to earn up to £400-per-week at United.