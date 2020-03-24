Rio Ferdinand compares Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Former Manchester United defender and club icon, Rio Ferdinand has showered praise on both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Liverpool defender, who helped the club win their sixth European title last season, was in superb form this season before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ferdinand has claimed that the young England right-back is an “absolutely mad footballer”. The 21-year-old has registered 12 assists this season, and Ferdinand is in complete awe of his talents.
“Trent Alexander, I saw him against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. If any kid right-back wants to watch a player in today’s modern game play right-back, get that 45-minute clip,” he said on Instagram.
“The way he controlled the game from right-back, the last person I’ve seen do something like that is maybe Cafu.
“He played every pass in the book; outside of the boot, cross-field fade, sprayed it far and wide across the pitch, whipped it behind the defence.
“Trent is an absolute mad footballer, I don’t care what anyone says, he plays for Liverpool and I don’t care, the kid can play.”
However, Ferdinand feels that Wan-Bissaka is a much better player defensively than the Liverpool counterpart.
The 22-year-old joined Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £50 million from Crystal Palace.
While Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as England’s best right-back, with Gary Lineker even claiming that he would become one of the country’s greatest ever, Ferdinand believes the Manchester defender is better defensively.
Wan-Bissaka is still waiting to force his way into Southgate’s England plans, but Ferdinand feels that Alexander-Arnold is nowhere close to the Manchester United right-back defensively.
“On the ball nowhere near as good as Trent, but Trent defensively one-on-one isn’t anywhere near as good as Wan-Bissaka, so if you had both of them you’ve got the ultimate machine,’ Ferdinand said, as quoted by Daily Mail.
“It depends on the game. If I knew I was going to have to defend a lot and I need someone to lock down the winger I’m bringing AWB on.”