Rio Ferdinand claims Mohamed Salah ‘right now’ better than Eden Hazard

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has claimed on his personal Instagram account that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is ‘right now’ a better player than Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.
In a question and answer session on his Instagram story, Ferdinand has showered praise on Hazard, who joined Real Madrid for a fee that could exceed £150m, during the summer. However, he still feels Mo Salah is a better player than the Belgian international at the moment.
Hazard, who scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea before making his move to Spain, has struggled in Madrid, with injuries disrupting his transition.
Salah, on the other hand, hasn’t been at his imperious best this season but has still managed 16 goals and six assists in the Premier League. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Ferdinand has picked the Egyptian winger.
“Salah or Hazard? Right now Salah, but I love Hazard,” Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. “Hazard. One v One, he can beat anyone. He hasn’t had a good time of it since he’s been at Madrid, though.”
Salah, who failed at Chelsea when Hazard was at the club, joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma. He scored 44 goals in his first season, 27 season last season and 20 goals this term in all competitions. The 67-times capped Egyptian winger played a key role last season and helped Jurgen Klopp’s side lift the European Cup for the sixth time in their history.
Along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino upfront, Salah is a key player in Klopp’s system. While Hazard is a beautiful player to watch, especially when he is on song, Salah has this unique ability to conjure up moments of brilliance out of the blue, and his stats are only reflective of his consistency.