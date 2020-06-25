Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker react to Liverpool winning Premier League title

Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season.

The Manchester United legend and the Tottenham Hotspur great have congratulated the Reds on winning the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.





Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday evening meant that the Reds have clinched the title.

United legend Ferdinand has stated on Twitter that Liverpool “thoroughly deserved” the title, and has hailed the “relentless appetite” of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Former Tottenham striker Lineker has described Liverpool as “a magnificent team” and has hailed the Merseyside outfit’s “wonderful achievement”.

Congrats @LFC… Premier League Champions 🏆 28 wins out of 31 games….nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved…. Relentless appetite….especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough! https://t.co/dYCD4Fn6MJ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020

Deserved champions

Liverpool finished just a point behind Manchester City last season, and this campaign they will end up at least 23 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Klopp’s team have lost just once in the league this season, and have won 28 times.

Liverpool play some wonderful football, but the Reds are also pragmatic when they need to be and do not shy away from grinding out results.

It is indeed a remarkable achievement from the Reds, and the Anfield faithful will be in dreamland now after tasting league success after 30 long years.