Right decision by Smith to axe Tshibola

Despite paying £5m for Aaron Tshibola in 2016, Aston Villa could be releasing the 24-year-old for free this summer. Tshibola has no place in the squad and has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City and Henri Lansbury’s return to the first-team.
The DR Congo international has made only 10 appearances in his three years at Villa, spending the last two-and-a-half years on loan at Nottingham Forest (January 30, 2017 – May 31, 2017), MK Dons (July 27, 2017 – November 9, 2017) and Kilmarnock (January 29, 2018 – May 14, 2018) (August 29, 2018 – May 20, 2019).
Tshibola’s last Villa outing came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship on January 14, 2017. The central midfielder is clearly surplus to requirements, so Dean Smith is right to axe him from the first-team squad. The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2020 and hasn’t been the subject of any bids this summer.
Rather than have Tshibola on the wage bill and residing in the reserves this season, Villa want rid of the midfielder and are willing to take a £5m hit in the process. Doncaster Rovers are reportedly keen on his signature, but Tshibola’s next destination is currently uncertain.
