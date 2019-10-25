Riedewald could leave Palace in January

Jairo Riedewald may be considering his future at Crystal Palace after struggling for playing time. The 23-year-old joined Palace from Ajax in 2017 and has gone on to make only 20 appearances in two seasons.
Riedewald has featured just five times in all competitions since April 14, 2018, and may have to leave to get more playing time.
The Netherlands international finds himself behind Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Scott Dann in the pecking order under Roy Hodgson.
In the Premier League, Riedewald has been left out of the matchday squad seven times and has been an unused substitute on two occasions. The centre-back’s only appearance this season came in the EFL Cup.
With Palace enjoying such a bright start to the campaign – sixth in the Premier League with 14 points from nine games – Hodgson is unlikely to make unenforced changes to a winning team.
At Ajax, Riedewald was a regular and made 93 appearances in three years as a first-team player.
His form in the Eredivisie led to him representing the Netherlands national team on three occasions (September 2015 – October 2015), but his international career fell by the wayside at Palace.
It’s been four years since he last played for Oranje.
Riedewald nearly joined SC Paderborn 07 over the summer before the move fell through, so the January transfer window will present him with another opportunity to weigh up his options.
Stats from Transfermarkt.