Riedewald could leave Palace in January, never lived up to his potential

Jairo Riedewald could be on his way out of Crystal Palace in January after struggling for playing time this season.
The 23-year-old has made just one appearance in 2019/20 – against Colchester United in the EFL Cup (August 27) – and finds himself behind Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Scott Dann and Martin Kelly in the pecking order.
Sport Witness revealed earlier in September that Riedewald nearly joined SC Paderborn 07 on loan over the summer. The Netherlands international reportedly completed a medical and had a shirt number assigned for him before the deal collapsed.
Sporting director Martin Przondziono has kept up the charm offensive, recently calling Riedewald ‘an interesting player’, but it remains to be seen if they’ll return for the defender in January.
As per Transfermarkt, Palace paid £8m to sign the 23-year-old from Ajax in 2017. He’s gone on to make 20 appearances in all competitions but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since April 14, 2018 – against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Riedewald was highly-rated and was said to have potential upon his move to England, but he’s failed to live up to expectations. And with Palace having plenty of options at the back, there’s little reason why Roy Hodgson wouldn’t green-light Riedewald’s departure in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.