Richarlison urges Everton to sign a striker

Everton forward Richarlison has urged the club to sign a striker.
The Brazilian joined the Toffees in the summer and he has been their main source of goals since then.
The former Watford star has been used as the number nine so far but that is not his natural position. Richarlison enjoys playing off a more traditional number nine.
The attacker has revealed that it would help the players if Everton went and signed a new number nine.
A proven goalscorer would not only share the goalscoring burden, but he will also allow Richarlison to play in his natural role with more freedom. He would help bring out the best in the Brazilian.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, he said: “I’ve played a lot of games as a ‘9’, but if Everton get another player who plays in the position, it’s always good because the Premier League demands a very strong squad. It’s always good to have players who can help us in the attack. If a 9 shirt comes, it will help us a lot.”
The likes of Tosun have failed miserably so far and it will be interesting to see if Silva manages to sign someone this month.
Everton have been in poor form lately and they need to add more goals to the side if they want to secure a respectable finish this season.