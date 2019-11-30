Richarlison set for new Everton contract

Everton forward Richarlison is set to sign a new deal with the club.
The Toffees’ director Marcel Brands has confirmed that the parties are working on the final details of the contract.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Marcel Brands has confirmed the news earlier this week.
He said: “We have to look at the positives ahead and one of the positive thing this week is that we are now busy with the last details of extending a new contract with one of our key players, Richarlison, until 2024. So that is something positive for the long-term.”
Richarlison has been outstanding for Everton ever since he joined them from Watford.
His decision to commit his long term future to the club will surely please the fans. Everton have started the season poorly and they could use some sort of morale boost right now.
The Brazilian is still quite young and nailing him down to a long term deal will benefit the club in future. He is likely to get better with time and experience.
He is already a Brazil international and one of the most talented young forwards in the Premier League.
The new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.