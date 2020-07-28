Richarlison opens up about his future at Everton

Everton star Richarlison has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti has requested the player to stay at the club for another season at the very least.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for the Toffees since his move to Goodison Park and his departure would be a massive blow for the Merseyside outfit. Ancelotti is in the middle of a rebuild and he cannot afford to lose his best player.





Richarlison claims that he can hold on for another season but if a good offer arrives, he is likely to consider it.

He said (quotes via Sportwitness): “Everything has been talked about. He’s already told me he’s counting on me for another season. He asked me to hold on a little. But it all depends. If a good proposal arrives, we sit down and talk. It’s part of football. We are still talking about these details, sorting it out. He’s bringing in new players. And then let’s sit down and talk. But I think I can hold on for another season.”

It will be interesting to see if any of his suitors come forward with an offer this summer. He has been one of the best attackers in the league and it won’t be surprising to see a big club come in for him.

Ancelotti and the Everton fans will be desperate for him to stay but the uncertainty surrounding a quality player’s future is part and parcel of the game and they will have to accept it.

Everton will have to strengthen in the market this summer and they will have to fight for the top honours if they want to hold on to players like Richarlison.

The 23-year-old has 15 goals to his name this season.