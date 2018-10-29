Richarlison is happy with his first few months at Everton

Everton forward Richarlison has revealed that he is happy with the progress that he has made since moving to Goodisan Park last summer.
The 21-year-old has so far been one of the best players in Marco Silva’s squad this season as he has so far managed to score four goals in the top-flight from 8 appearances.
Richarlison’s strong performances during the early parts of the season also saw him win a call-up to the Brazil national team for the August friendly internationals against the United States and El Salvador.
The Toffees paid a fee which could rise to £50 million for the youngster and during the summer many had questioned whether the correct decision was made in signing him.
While he was brilliant for Watford last season, he also did show inconsistency in his performances, particularly towards the latter half of last term.
Richarlison has the potential to go on and become one of the best in the Premier League but he is still young and has flaws in his game. With time, he should be able to overcome these.
He told The Mirror: “I am very happy at Everton, but also I am still learning.
“I was disappointed to be sent off at Bournemouth, but I still watch the game on TV because I wanted to see what I mistakes I made.
“I was also watching when (Marcus) Rashford was sent off for a similar thing playing for United. I am sure Marcus will learn from it, like I learned from it. Everyone makes mistakes.
“Overall, it’s been a fantastic move for me. I am playing in the best league in the world and want to be here for many years to come.”