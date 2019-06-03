Richarlison: I’m happy at Everton

Everton signed Richarlison from Watford last summer for a fee in the region of £50m.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a decent, if not successful, 2018-19 campaign, scoring 14 goals in all competitions for the Toffees.
His impressive performance earned him a national team call-up for Brazil as well.
And with that comes interest from heavyweight European clubs.
According to reports from The Mirror, Premier League giants Manchester United and La Liga champions Barcelona have shown interest in signing the Everton forward this summer.
However, the Brazilian insists that he is happy at the Merseyside club, and that he is not looking to move elsewhere at the moment.
He says that although it is a nice feeling to be linked with big clubs, he is not thinking about a transfer at the moment.
“It’s a nice feeling when you get praise for your good work,” said Richarlison to Four Four Two magazine. (The Mirror, live blog, 05:27)
“But I’m not thinking about a transfer at the moment. I’ve just arrived at Everton. I’m happy here.”
SL’s verdict:
Richarlison is a fantastic young attacking midfielder who showed versatility under Marco Silva last season by often playing as a lone striker up front.
Everton paid big money for him, and the club are in no mood to let him go. He is a key player for the Toffees, and his latest comments will go down well with the Everton fans who will be delighted to see his commitment.
Richarlison has the talent to play for a big club, and he could make a move to a top European club in the future, but at this moment he needs to prove himself properly at Everton. And probably, he understands that as well.