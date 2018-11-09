Richarlison can stake claim to Brazil’s striking berth by coming out tops against Firmino in Merseyside derby

Brazil continue to yearn for a striker as lethal as Ronaldo O Fenomeno more than a decade after the legendary finisher hung his boots.
The Samba boys have only always come close in their search for a worthy number 9, and it is why current manager Tite will definitely be keeping a close eye on the Merseyside derby at Anfield next month.
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Everton’s Richarlison will be going head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting battle between the Brazil international duo, and whoever comes out top could end up becoming the country’s first-choice for the striking choice.
With Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus struggling for form right now following his disastrous World Cup campaign, the Merseyside duo can stake a claim to the country’s permanent berth upfront, and from the look of things, Richarlison has everything it takes to come out on top.
The 21-year-old has six goals to his name in nine league appearances this season, while Firmino has only managed to score twice in 11 games.
The Reds man is yet to reach expectations this season, but he can’t be undermined in anyway, especially in a derby.
With Jesus and Firmino struggling, though, the on-form Richarlison must grab his chance with both hands, and the Merseyside derby will be the perfect game to announce himself as Brazil’s next number 9.