Richard Keys mocks former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez as his side struggles in China

Life in China hasn’t been all that rosy for former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard left the Magpies last summer to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, but the current campaign hasn’t gone well, with the side bottom of group A following five defeats in a row.





Benitez’s side are yet to win a game since the new season began five months after it was scheduled to start, drawing twice.

The Chinese top-flight league has been divided into two groups to prevent infections, but Dalian Yifang would still sit just one place off the bottom if they were combined.

Benitez has only won just seven of 22 games since becoming the side’s manager last July, and beIN Sports man Richard Keys can’t help but mock the former Newcastle boss after hearing of his struggles:

I don’t believe this. It’s got to be fake news. £12m a year doesn’t get you much does it? Rafa Benitez's side fall to BOTTOM of the Chinese Super League grouphttps://t.co/nznG8B8nqO — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) August 20, 2020

The Spaniard could be fired if his side’s fortunes don’t change soon, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around.

Benitez was linked with a return to St. James’ Park when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were looking to seal a £300 million takeover.

The Amanda Staveley-led consortium has since pulled out their bid, and the Bellagraph Nova Group are now looking to swoop.

It doesn’t seem that the Singaporean group have Benitez on their radar as they have other ideas.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer has reportedly been told he can become the club’s next manager if the takeover goes through, but fans will first have to wait to see if Mike Ashley will cease being the club’s owner anytime soon.